Pamela J. Wellner

Pamela J. Wellner

December 22, 1947-January 9, 2022

WASHBURN-Pamela J. Wellner (Kaestner), 74, of Washburn, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born on December 22, 1947 in Iowa Falls, daughter of Harold F. and Mabel B. Downs Pohlman. Pam worked for Allen Hospital for 36 years. She started in the cafeteria and later in laundry service. Pam married Allen Kaestner; they later divorced. She married Ronald “Ronnie” Wellner April 4, 2015 in La Porte City. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She liked to ride horses and watch TV shows about home renovation. Pam is survived by her husband, Ronald of Washburn; and many cousins on both sides of her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Funeral Services 2:00 PM, Friday, January 21 at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Avenue, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to the services. Memorials may be directed to the family. There will also be a family celebration of life the first weekend of June. Locke at Garden View Chapel is assisting the family.

