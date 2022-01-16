Pamela J. Wellner

She was born on December 22, 1947 in Iowa Falls, daughter of Harold F. and Mabel B. Downs Pohlman. Pam worked for Allen Hospital for 36 years. She started in the cafeteria and later in laundry service. Pam married Allen Kaestner; they later divorced. She married Ronald “Ronnie” Wellner April 4, 2015 in La Porte City. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She liked to ride horses and watch TV shows about home renovation. Pam is survived by her husband, Ronald of Washburn; and many cousins on both sides of her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.