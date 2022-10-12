December 13, 1955-October 9, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Pamela J. “Pam” Siler, 66, of Independence, died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Buchanan County Health Center.

Pam was born December 13, 1955, in Waterloo, the daughter of Dean and Betty (Paulson) Lickness.

She graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1974. She continued her education at Hawkeye Technical Institute receiving a secretarial degree.

Pam married David Siler on March 17, 1990 in Waterloo. He was her partner for 15 years and remained friends.

She was a tech assistant at John Deere for 23 years until retiring in 2000.

Pam was a faithful member of the D.O.T.S. group and the Jaycees. Church was an important part of her life and had been an active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church where she also sang in the choir. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and riding her bike, often riding in RAGBRAI. Pam’s laugh was infectious and was always happy. She radiated kindness to everyone around her.

Survived by two daughters, Kristen (Joseph) Siler-Kline of Savannah, MO and Allison (Matthew) Railsback of Belmond; two grandchildren, Sawyer and Savannah Railsback; sister, Sandy (Bill) Lickness of Ames; brother, Jeff (Deb) Lickness of Hudson; niece, Megan; and nephews, J.D., Ryne, and Caleb.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Timothy Lickness.

Visitation: One hour prior to services on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Services: 11:00 am on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Locke at Garden View Chapel

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials: May be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society