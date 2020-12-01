Pamela J. Andrews

March 30, 1948-November 14, 2020

Pamela J. “PJ” Andrews, 72, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. She was born on March 30, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa. PJ, along with her sister Denise, were adopted by Harold and Marian (Redden) Speck.

PJ grew up in Cedar Falls and graduated from Cedar Falls High School. She attended UNI for a Bachelor’s Degree and obtained an Associate Degree from AIC in Cedar Falls.

PJ married Larry Neuffer. This union brought two children, Christopher and Kimber. She then married Frank Steven Andrews. This union brought three daughters, Stephanie, Jennifer and Michelle. Both marriages ended in divorce.

PJ worked various jobs throughout her life including working at the nursing home in Aplington, working for AG services and most recently working for Comp Systems driving bus. Driving bus gave her great joy and friendships.

In her younger years, PJ was a diver in high school and waterskied for the Waterhawks Ski Team. She was formerly a member of the Waterloo Amvets Post 19 and volunteered during the Cattle Congress.