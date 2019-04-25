Pamela Cantrell

(1958-2019)
WATERLOO — Pamela A. Cantrell, 60, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 23, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born July 25, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Clifford and Mildred Langston Cantrell. Pamela was a graduate of Waterloo Central High School.
Pamela worked at several restaurants in Waterloo, North Star Services and Goodwill Industries, retiring in 2007.
Survived by: a brother, Roland “Rolly” Cantrell of Waterloo; a sister, Diana (James) Turner of Waterloo; two nieces, Heather (Christopher Shepherd) Cantrell and Melissa (Caleb Parsons) Cantrell, both of Waterloo; three great-nephews, Jasper, Garrix and Mason; and a great-niece, Mattison.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Fredrick, in infancy.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in Waterloo, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Pamela loved jewelry and purses.
