July 22, 1952-May 4, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Pamela Ann Mudderman, age 68, of Parkersburg, Iowa was born the daughter of Duane Eugene and Beverly Ann (Walters) Patterson on July 22, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from the Parkersburg High School in 1970. During high school she enjoyed swimming and was a lifeguard.

On September 26, 1970, Pamela was united in marriage with LaVern Mudderman at the Parkersburg Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Wellsburg for a year, move to town in Parkersburg for a short time and then settled on an acreage west of Parkersburg. To this union three children Heidi, Nicole and Jarrod were born. Through the years Pam had worked at Allen Hospital in Waterloo in Admissions, Kum & Go for 10 years, Jenee’s Kitchen, Bakery and Catoring in Parkersburg, was Assistant Manager at Dollar General for 10 years and a short time at Kwik Star all in Parkersburg.