WATERLOO — Pam Varney, 64, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 27, at home of cardiac arrest.
She was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of Glenn and Betty (Hanson) Christy. Pam married Ron Varney on Sept. 25, 1976, in Waterloo. She earned a BA in marketing from the University of Northern Iowa and was a supervisor at John Deere. She worked numerous jobs after John Deere and retired from delivering for Panera Catering, which was her favorite.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Adam (Lindsay) Varney of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Grant and Drake Varney; a sister, Paula (Rich) Schoof of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Unity Presbyterian Church with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Best Friends Animal Society, Cedar Valley Hospice Butterfly Release or the church.
Online Condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Pam was especially proud of her grandsons and her two dogs, Millie & Finnegan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.