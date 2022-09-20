February 25, 1959-September 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Paige Stewart Hoppe, 63, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, of PBC of the liver, while a patient at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. She was born February 25, 1959, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Wilma Stevens Stewart. Paige graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1977 and married her high school sweetheart, Todd Hoppe, on July 22, 1978, in Waterloo. To this union, the couple was blessed with three children.

Paige was a veteran’s wife, following Todd as he served in the US Navy. She loved her family and her face lit up at the mere mention of her children or grandchildren. She enjoyed growing flowers in her garden, her dogs, and especially diamonds. During high school, she was a cheerleader and took ballet, and as a young woman, Paige and Todd enjoyed dancing at the Poison Apple in Cedar Falls.

Paige is survived by her husband, Todd of Waterloo; children, Jared (Stephanie) Hoppe of Washburn, Alyssa (Lance Johnson) Hoppe of Lanyon, IA, and Whitney (Samuel Wilson) Hoppe of Waterloo; grandchildren, Trae Hoppe, Eli Freeman, Evan Frana, Ava Hoppe, Lydia Frana, Dallas Hoppe, Lil’ Whitney Hoppe, and Bane Hoppe; brother, Rod Stewart of Waterloo; her dogs, Miss Stella, Eddie and George; the Bertch Street Babes; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Kent Jones.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Locke on 4th St, 1519 W 4th Street from 5 to 7 PM. A Memorial Service for Paige will be 10:30 AM Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions should be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.lockefuneralservices.com.