It is with great sadness that the family of Tim Waldon announce his passing on June 1, 2016, at the age of 48. At Tim’s request his body was donated to the University of Des Moines for advancement in medicine.

Tim will be remembered by his brother Tracy and his sister Darci. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Elaine R. Dewing Waldon. Tim will also be remembered by his extended family, the Waldon/Gabrick family of Waterloo and the Dewing family of Minnesota/Wisconsin.

Tim will be interred at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018 in a small family gathering and will be followed by a celebration of life held at the Gabrick’s home 367 Longview Drive, Waterloo.

WALDON, Timothy
