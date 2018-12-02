Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

Joan B. Benesh passed away November 30. Joan was born April 1945 in Waterloo Iowa, and graduated from West High in 1963.

Joan loved animals, the outdoors, and family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joan B. Benesh
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments