Otto L. Boeck

Lewis Boeck of Janesville died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with his son at his side. He was born November 2, 1925, in rural Bremer County, Iowa, son of John and Mervil (Adams) Boeck. He grew up poor, with his brother and single mother, attending various one room, rural schools. He worked hard to provide for himself and his family from a young age; they farmed, and he ran trap lines in high school to pay for his school clothes. Lewis was a talented baseball and basketball athlete. He was invited to play semiprofessional baseball but turned down the offer. He graduated from Janesville High School as class president in 1943.

When WWII began, he enlisted and trained to become an airman in the Army, but was shipped out to the front lines at the last minute. He became a member of the 99th Infantry Division on Elsenborn Ridge in the Battle of the Bulge. As an Army Telephone Lineman, it was his job to set up and maintain communication between the units. He had many stories of bombs flying overhead including Hitler’s V2 rockets. One bomb landed close, but did not explode. He later wondered if that dub was one from Schindler’s factory. He saw a mass burial of his service brothers without family present. It haunted him. Out of respect for those men, his wishes for a small graveside burial with immediate family where cemented. He received a Purple Heart, three Bronze Stars and other medals. Those challenging experiences as a young man left a very deep impression. He never forgot those horrors, keeping them private until much later in life. He carried this quote in his wallet throughout his life and to the grave: