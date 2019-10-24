Otto F. Zmoos

(1924-2019)
WAUCOMA — Otto Frederick Zmoos, 94, of Waucoma, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 21, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 30, 1924, at home in rural Waucoma, son of Alfred and Lydia (Tessmer) Zmoos. He married Ruth Marie Beier on Feb. 24, 1949, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Stapleton. She preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Waucoma High School in 1942. He farmed the family homestead near Waucoma until he retired in 2003, but would continue to help his son on the family’s farm. Otto was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church-Stapleton.
Survived by: six children, Sandra Tank of Naperville, Ill., Darryl Zmoos of Boulder, Colo., Deborah (Rick) Vanderbilt of Sumner, Sheree (Clinton) Clark of Maple Grove, Minn., Carol (Brad) Bristow of Urbandale, and Christopher (Dawn) Zmoos of Waucoma; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two brothers, Adolf and Roland; a sister, Alberta Evanson; and two sons-in-law.
Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Stapleton, rural Waucoma, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for one hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed in Otto’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church-Stapleton.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
He was a caring and loving husband, father and grandfather. Otto was an avid reader and influenced family and friends with his words of wisdom and good sense of humor. Late in life, he enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching college and professional football and basketball, and visiting with family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.