{{featured_button_text}}
Otto F. Zmoos

Otto Zmoos

(1924-2019)

WAUCOMA — Otto Frederick Zmoos, 94, of Waucoma, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 21, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 30, 1924, at home in rural Waucoma, son of Alfred and Lydia (Tessmer) Zmoos. He married Ruth Marie Beier on Feb. 24, 1949, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Stapleton. She preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Waucoma High School in 1942. He farmed the family homestead near Waucoma until he retired in 2003, but would continue to help his son on the family’s farm. Otto was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church-Stapleton.

Survived by: six children, Sandra Tank of Naperville, Ill., Darryl Zmoos of Boulder, Colo., Deborah (Rick) Vanderbilt of Sumner, Sheree (Clinton) Clark of Maple Grove, Minn., Carol (Brad) Bristow of Urbandale, and Christopher (Dawn) Zmoos of Waucoma; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two brothers, Adolf and Roland; a sister, Alberta Evanson; and two sons-in-law.

Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Stapleton, rural Waucoma, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for one hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed in Otto’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church-Stapleton.

Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

He was a caring and loving husband, father and grandfather. Otto was an avid reader and influenced family and friends with his words of wisdom and good sense of humor. Late in life, he enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching college and professional football and basketball, and visiting with family.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments