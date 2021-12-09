February 1,1947-December 2, 2021

Otis Lee Gaston was born on February 1,1947 in Water Valley, MS. He was the son of Odell and Eva (Steen) Gaston. Otis departed peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Iowa City Hospital of natural causes.

He married Lorraine (Montgomery) Gaston on July 19,1973 in Waterloo, Iowa and remained for forty-eight years. She is a loving mother and wife.

Otis attended Waterloo East High School in 1962. Later, worked for John Deere for thirty-two years. He retired on December 23, 2003. Otis continued to work for many years for Stokes Properties Inc.

Otis cherished all his family and friends. He loved gardening, yard work, traveling and helping others. He spent most of his time in his gazebo.

Otis accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized into the family of God. He was a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Waterloo, Iowa- Rev. Lovie Caldwell (Pastor).

Otis leaves to cherish his memories “Wife “Lorraine Gaston, “Daughter” Elisa Montgomery Walker and Sonja Gaston, all of Waterloo, IA “Sisters” Hattie Westmoreland of Chicago, IL, Odessa Marie (Rodgers) Daniel of Memphis, TN, Rosie (Sylvester) Hearvey, Lesia Gaston, and one brother Rodney (Olivia) Gaston all of Bruce, MS; as well as lots of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by both parents, (Son) Troy Gaston, (Brothers) U.V Franks, Ruddell Gaston, Robert Gaston, (Sisters) Mary Thornton, Louise Zinn and Clara Thompson.

Service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021—11:00 A.M. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson Street, Waterloo, Iowa, 50703 with Rev. Marvin Jenkins (Pastor).

Service Entrusted: Sanders Funeral Service, 1701 E.4th Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50703