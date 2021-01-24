 Skip to main content
Otha “Luco” Ellis Jr.
Otha "Luco" Ellis Jr.

Otha “Luco” Ellis Jr.

January 29, 1932-January 16, 2021

WATERLOO—Otha Ellis Jr., 88, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 of natural causes.

He was born January 29, 1932 in Waterloo, Iowa to Otha Ellis Sr. and Amy Love Ellis, the third of four children.

Otha retired from Rath Packing Company. He was a union certified contract negotiator, actively involved with the civil rights movement and a prominent member of the Waterloo Chapter of the NAACP. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and served on the trustee board. Otha volunteered his time helping and mentoring others

Survived by: his brother, Marvin T. Ellis of Waterloo; four children, Kathy (James) Barber, Kimberly (Wesley) Wright, Kelvin (Rozetia) Ellis, and Patrick Ellis; his cousin, Opal Toy; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Kathleen Hunter and Othaleen Smith; and special friend Elsie Duncan

Services: Visitation will be from 4-6 pm, Thursday, January 28 at Sanders Funeral Home. A private service for family will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials may be directed to the family at 431 Wendell Court, Waterloo, IA 50703.

Otha was a devoted, loving father, grandfather, and a dear friend to many. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and always took the time helping others within the community. He will be truly missed.

