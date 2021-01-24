Otha “Luco” Ellis Jr.

January 29, 1932-January 16, 2021
WATERLOO—Otha Ellis Jr., 88, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 of natural causes.
He was born January 29, 1932 in Waterloo, Iowa to Otha Ellis Sr. and Amy Love Ellis, the third of four children.
Otha retired from Rath Packing Company. He was a union certified contract negotiator, actively involved with the civil rights movement and a prominent member of the Waterloo Chapter of the NAACP. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and served on the trustee board. Otha volunteered his time helping and mentoring others
Survived by: his brother, Marvin T. Ellis of Waterloo; four children, Kathy (James) Barber, Kimberly (Wesley) Wright, Kelvin (Rozetia) Ellis, and Patrick Ellis; his cousin, Opal Toy; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Kathleen Hunter and Othaleen Smith; and special friend Elsie Duncan
Services: Visitation will be from 4-6 pm, Thursday, January 28 at Sanders Funeral Home. A private service for family will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery
Memorials may be directed to the family at 431 Wendell Court, Waterloo, IA 50703.
Otha was a devoted, loving father, grandfather, and a dear friend to many. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and always took the time helping others within the community. He will be truly missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.