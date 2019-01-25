Try 1 month for 99¢
Otha B. Howard

Otha Howard

(1944-2019)

WATERLOO — Otha B. Howard, 75, of Waterloo, died Jan. 18 at NorthCrest Specialty Care of natural causes.

He was born Jan. 1, 1944, in Sallis, Miss., son of Bertha (Carr) Pearson and Charlie Howard and stepfather John Pearson, who are all deceased.

Mr. Howard served in the U.S. Army in 1968 and worked at Keystone Steel and Wire in Peoria, Ill., where he retired and came to Waterloo and started his air conditioning and refrigeration business.

Survived by: a daughter, LeeAnn Sanders of Minneapolis and Tony Sallis of Waterloo; and a special niece, Patricia (Sallis) Adams of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Charles W. Howard.

Services: There will be no services. His body was cremated. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Otha was known as the “Picture Man” around town.

