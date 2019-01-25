(1944-2019)
WATERLOO — Otha B. Howard, 75, of Waterloo, died Jan. 18 at NorthCrest Specialty Care of natural causes.
He was born Jan. 1, 1944, in Sallis, Miss., son of Bertha (Carr) Pearson and Charlie Howard and stepfather John Pearson, who are all deceased.
Mr. Howard served in the U.S. Army in 1968 and worked at Keystone Steel and Wire in Peoria, Ill., where he retired and came to Waterloo and started his air conditioning and refrigeration business.
Survived by: a daughter, LeeAnn Sanders of Minneapolis and Tony Sallis of Waterloo; and a special niece, Patricia (Sallis) Adams of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Charles W. Howard.
Services: There will be no services. His body was cremated. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Otha was known as the “Picture Man” around town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.