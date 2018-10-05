READLYN — Oscar Louis Heideman, 97, of Readlyn, died Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
He was born Dec. 21, 1920, son of Louis and Meta (Hein) Heideman in Waterloo. On Dec. 30, 1947, he married Florine Harms. She died March 10, 1988. On Sept. 1, 1990, he married Arlyce Harms.
He attended country school up to the eighth grade and later obtained his GED. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1942 to 1945. Oscar and Florine managed the Bremer County Home from 1950 until retiring in 1984, and he continued farming. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel, rural Waverly, and Readlyn VFW.
Survived by: his wife, Arlyce Heideman of Sumner; a son, Steve (Sharon King) Heideman of Tripoli; a daughter, Diane (Terry) McDanel of St. Paul, Minn.; three grandchildren, Teela (Steven) Howerton, Ariane Heideman and Thomas (Augustina Victoria Borre) McDanel; Arlyce’s children, Allen (Judy) Harms of Readlyn, Sylvia (Bob) Casterton of Readlyn and Mary (Lou) Soto of Trabuco Canyon, Calif.; five grandchildren, Matt (Kristin) Petersen, Terri (Josh Doyle) Casterton, Jim (Karla) Casterton, Jason (Nicole) Miller and Chantrell (Douglas) Miller; and five great-grandchildren, Emmaline and Annika Petersen and Baleigh, Cody and Madeline Miller.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his first wife, Florine Heideman.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites conducted by the Wayne Teisinger VFW, Post 5661 of Readlyn. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 5, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for an hour before service Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Oscar enjoyed dancing, drinking coffee and playing cards at the Center Inn in Readlyn and fishing along with his trips to Wisconsin. He and Arlyce enjoyed wintering in Texas.
