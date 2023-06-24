July 9, 1926-June 21, 2023

WATERLOO-Orvin A. Peterson, 96, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 21 at NorthCrest Specialty Care, Waterloo.

He was born July 9, 1926 in Lake Mills, Iowa, son of Emil A. and Evelyn J. Hermanson Peterson. He graduated from Lake Mills High School.

He married Joan M. Penning in 1947 and divorced in 1953. He married Verlyn M. “Lynn” Goodenbour July 18, 1953 in the Little Brown Church, Nashua. She preceded Orvin in death on Oct. 29, 2018.

Orvin honorably served our nation with the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean War and remained in active service with the U.S. Army Reserves until 1986. He was also employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk and expeditor for 29 years, retiring in 1987.

Orvin enjoyed fishing, watching baseball especially his Cardinals, and keeping track of his family. He always enjoyed talking to people as he never met a stranger. You could always find Orvin outside working in his yard.

Survivors include: three daughters, Sandra K. (Bill) Boyd of Clarksville, Pamela S. Peterson of Waterloo and Linda L. (Ted) Williams of Urbandale; three grandsons, Joshua (Debra) Williams of Indianola, Jason (Christina) Williams of Urbandale and Jared Williams of Urbandale; five great grandchildren, Camron, Caleb, Carson Williams all of Indianola and Genevieve and Charles Williams of Urbandale; a sister, Gladys Humphrey of Lake Mills.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a son Terry A. Peterson; a sister, Eleanor Miller.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

