May 11, 1928—November 5, 2020

Orville William “O.W.” Kammeyer, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, died on Thursday November 5, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Wavery.

O.W. was born on May 11, 1928, the son of Edward and Leatta (Wedeking) Kammeyer in Butler County, Iowa. He attended country school in Butler and Bremer counties prior to attending Junior High and High School in Janesville, Iowa. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1948.

October 6, 1950, O.W. enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Korea with the Heavy Mortar Company 223 Inf. Reg. 40th division. During his service he also served as the company postman. He was honorably discharged on September 25, 1952.

After returning from Korea he married his sweetheart. On January 8, 1954, he was united in marriage to Jean Rae Henry at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa. They were married for 62 years. O.W. worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. In addition to his job he farmed for many years.