NEW HARTFORD — Orville John Harberts, 99, of New Hartford, died Sunday, Oct. 7, at Western Home-Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.
He was born Jan. 30, 1919, in rural Stout, son of John and Hannah (Casjens) Harberts. He attended country school near his home and then worked on the family farm. Orville married Marcella Wildebuer on May 13, 1942. He was a U.S. Army veteran during World War II. On Jan. 14, 1945, he was wounded in Luzon, the largest of the Philippine Islands, and spent the next three months in a military hospital in New Guinea. Orville then returned to his outfit until the end of the war. He was honorably discharged Oct. 25, 1945, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Orville worked at John Deere in Waterloo until 1948, when they began farming northeast of New Hartford. After selling the farm, Orville began working for the implement dealer in New Hartford until it closed three years later. He then began a six-year stint with the New Hartford School System where he maintained the buses. Orville retired for good in the early 1980s. Marcella died May 19, 2003.
He was a member of New Hartford United Methodist Church, the Lions Club and DAV-CVA Disabled Veterans.
Survivors: a son, Merrill O. (Mary) Harberts of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Melody (Lowell) Azbill of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Jim Azbill and Marie Azbill, both of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Dick and Harvey Harberts.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at United Methodist Church in New Hartford with burial in at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice or American Legion.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
