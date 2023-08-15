Orville Glen Nitcher

Jan. 21, 1931 - July 28, 2023

Orville Glen Nitcher passed away, Friday, July 28, 2023, surrounded by his family.

The family will host a Celebration of Life beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Rivers Edge Christian Church, 1247 Cedar Bend St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Military Honors provided by Waverly American Legion and Waverly Marine Corps League following the church service will be at, Harlington Cemetery, 8th Ave. SW, Waverly, IA 50677.

Orville was born in rural Bremer County, IA on January 21, 1931. He was the son of Lee and Ethel (Ginther) Nitcher. Orville attended the Spring Lake School House in Bremer County. At the age of sixty-three, Orville graduated with a High School Equivalency Diploma from Hawkeye Institute of Technology.

Orville married Marlys E. Stille on July 6, 1957. They lived in the Waverly-Shell Rock area. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Orville served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954. He was an active member of the American Legion for over 60 years. Orville was also a member of the Marine Corps League. Orville was able to go on Cedar Valley Honor Flight to Washington, DC in September of 2018 with his son, Travis. Orville was a proud Marine. He was proud of his family. Travis and Craig were both Marines. Glen is working at Camp Pendleton, Marine Base, where Orville, Travis and Craig were once stationed.

Orville was active in the Masonic Lodge and the Shriner's, raising funds to support the Shriner's Hospital was important to him.

Orville loved camping, fishing, and boating. He also loved helping people. Orville could fix anything. Orville will be deeply missed by his family including his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends he made throughout his journey in life.

Orville is survived by his wife, Marlys Nitcher; sons: Travis (Denise) Nitcher of North Liberty, IA, Craig (Jan) Nitcher of Columbia, MO, and Glen (Tanya) Nitcher of Fallbrook, CA; and daughter, Patricia (Scott) Smith of Urbana, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, American Legion of Waverly, and the Marine Corps League of Waverly.

