Orville E. Van Raden

Orville enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved many hobbies such as fishing trips with his son Mike and many summer vacations to Bena, Minnesota with family. It was there he met many life-long friends. He enjoyed reading, playing cards, bowling, golfing with his buddies, and especially camping with his family. Going south for the winter with Judy was one of his highlights. He was also a lover of all sports, especially when it involved his kids and grandkids. He loved Iowa and Iowa State football games. He never missed a single Iowa State Fair.

Orville was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and fiercely loyal to those he loved. In return, he earned the respect and admiration of everyone that met him. Considered a best friend by many, he genuinely cared for those around him. He was selfless and rarely complained. He impacted many lives in his lifetime and served his community well.