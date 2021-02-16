Orville E. Van Raden
October 29, 1939-February 14, 2021
Orville E. Van Raden, 81, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away February 14 at his home in Hampton surrounded by his family after a short battle of pancreatic cancer which he fought with dignity and grace.
He was born October 29, 1939 in Aredale, Iowa to Ernest and Mattie (Timmer) Van Raden.
Orville graduated from Allison-Bristow High School. In 1958, he joined the Army National Guard with 3 of his high school classmates. He served until 1963.
He married the love of his life, Judy Pagel, on January 22, 1961 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa. Together they had a daughter and son, Sheryl and Michael, whom Orville loved deeply.
Orville was baptized at the Reformed Church in Bristow and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton where he was a member. He served as a Trustee and on the finance committee at Trinity and was a member of the dart ball club. He first began working for city of Hampton. He then worked for North Central FS and Advantage FS for 43 years as a petroleum salesman. He was very dedicated and loyal to his fellow staff members and loved serving his customers. One of his many joys in life was driving grain semi for Jim Showalter, Scott Heilskov and Mark Rother.
Orville enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved many hobbies such as fishing trips with his son Mike and many summer vacations to Bena, Minnesota with family. It was there he met many life-long friends. He enjoyed reading, playing cards, bowling, golfing with his buddies, and especially camping with his family. Going south for the winter with Judy was one of his highlights. He was also a lover of all sports, especially when it involved his kids and grandkids. He loved Iowa and Iowa State football games. He never missed a single Iowa State Fair.
Orville was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and fiercely loyal to those he loved. In return, he earned the respect and admiration of everyone that met him. Considered a best friend by many, he genuinely cared for those around him. He was selfless and rarely complained. He impacted many lives in his lifetime and served his community well.
Orville is survived by the love of his life, Judy of Hampton, and their dog, Maggie, daughter Sheryl (Greg) Borcherding of Hampton, Michael (Robin) Van Raden of Aurora, Iowa, grandchildren Katie (Justin) Hesnard, Nicholas (Annie) Hegland, Jenna Borcherding, Andrew Van Raden, Jake Crawford, Abbie Van Raden, Sam Crawford, Kate Crawford, great grandchildren Ronan Hesnard, Elias Hesnard, Lily Hegland, Boyd Hesnard, and Evelyn Hegland, sister Marietta (Jack) Kramer, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Mattie and by Judy's parents Carl and Anna and her brother Duane.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 on Friday, February 19 at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton with burial at the Allison Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at both the visitation and the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family. Sietsema-Atkinson funeral home in Hampton will be in charge of the arrangements.
He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
