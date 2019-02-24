Orville E. Beenken

Try 1 month for 99¢
BUCKINGHAM — Orville Edwin Beenken, 92, of Parkersburg, formerly of Buckingham, died Monday, Feb. 18, at Parker Place in Parkersburg.

He was born May 6, 1926, on the farm near Rake, son of Hans and Anna (Bruns) Beenken. He married Jean Koestler on Feb. 8, 1952, in Traer.

He graduated from Titonka High School prior to serving as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. Orville served as the manager of the Buckingham Co-op Grain Co. He was a member of Geneseo United Methodist Church, where he held offices for many years, and the Traer American Legion.

Survived by: his wife, Jean; a son, Galen (Kylie) Beenken; his grandchildren, Noah and Brooklyn; his siblings, Arthur (Marlene), Leroy, Harriet (Merlyn Thompson) and Duane Beenken.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers, Irvin (Orpha), Clarence and Kenneth Beenken; a sister, Helen (George) Schmidt; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Beenken.

Services: were Friday, Feb. 22, at Geneseo United Methodist Church, Buckingham, with private military graveside honors in Buckingham Cemetery. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, was in charge arrangements.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the church.

Condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Orville was passionate about his work at the co-op and enjoyed serving people of the farm community for more than 50 years. It was rare to travel anywhere in Iowa without someone being acquainted with Orville. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, golf, playing cards, and spending time with his family.

