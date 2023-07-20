Funeral services for Orville Bultsma, age 62 of Pella, will be held Saturday, July 22, at 10 am at the Calvary Christian Reformed Church. The visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, from 4-6 pm at the church. Full obituary may be viewed at www.GardenChapel.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.calvarypella.org.