 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orvald M. Ott
0 entries

Orvald M. Ott

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Orvald M. Ott

May 10, 1929-August 3, 2021

Orvald Matthias Ott age 92 of Fairbank passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born May 10, 1929 in rural Cresco the son of John and Mary (Junge) Ott. Orvald married Lenora Reysack on September 1, 1956 in Waterloo at St. John’s Catholic Church. Orvald and Lenora lived in Waterloo until 1965 when they purchased a farm in Bremer county located between Readlyn and Fairbank. They lived on the farm until 2017 when they moved to Fairbank. Orvald worked at Rath Packing for 31 years along with operating the family farm. He was a farmer at heart and had a love for the land and anything connected to it. Above all he truly loved and cared about his very large family, enjoying all the family get togethers along with the grandchildren’s activities. He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Fairbank Knights of Columbus of which he was a Third Degree member. Orvald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lenora, two sons; Brian (Dorothy) Ott of Fairbank and Wayne (Linda) Ott of Waterloo, six grandchildren; Crystal (Mitch) Thompson, Rachel (Christoph) Trappe, Gary (Monica) Ott, Beth (Jordan) Judas, Erin (Josh) Sinram and Nathan (Molly) Ott, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law; Geraldine Ott along with many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents and six brothers; Ervin (Lorretta) Ott, Florian (Alice) Ott, Herb (Ruby) Ott, Melvin (Audrey) Ott, John (Rosemary) Ott and Francis Ott, five sisters; Alvera (Ray) Richardson, Irene (Walt) Pittelko, Lucille (Emmett) Borseth, Janice (Frank) Mollenhoff and Joyce (Bob) Ormsby.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 pm Friday August 6, 2021 with a 3:45 parish rosary at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.

Interment: at a later date in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the church, American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why back-to-school shopping is harder this year

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News