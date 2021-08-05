Orvald M. Ott

Orvald Matthias Ott age 92 of Fairbank passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born May 10, 1929 in rural Cresco the son of John and Mary (Junge) Ott. Orvald married Lenora Reysack on September 1, 1956 in Waterloo at St. John’s Catholic Church. Orvald and Lenora lived in Waterloo until 1965 when they purchased a farm in Bremer county located between Readlyn and Fairbank. They lived on the farm until 2017 when they moved to Fairbank. Orvald worked at Rath Packing for 31 years along with operating the family farm. He was a farmer at heart and had a love for the land and anything connected to it. Above all he truly loved and cared about his very large family, enjoying all the family get togethers along with the grandchildren’s activities. He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Fairbank Knights of Columbus of which he was a Third Degree member. Orvald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lenora, two sons; Brian (Dorothy) Ott of Fairbank and Wayne (Linda) Ott of Waterloo, six grandchildren; Crystal (Mitch) Thompson, Rachel (Christoph) Trappe, Gary (Monica) Ott, Beth (Jordan) Judas, Erin (Josh) Sinram and Nathan (Molly) Ott, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law; Geraldine Ott along with many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents and six brothers; Ervin (Lorretta) Ott, Florian (Alice) Ott, Herb (Ruby) Ott, Melvin (Audrey) Ott, John (Rosemary) Ott and Francis Ott, five sisters; Alvera (Ray) Richardson, Irene (Walt) Pittelko, Lucille (Emmett) Borseth, Janice (Frank) Mollenhoff and Joyce (Bob) Ormsby.