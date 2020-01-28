Orval L. Cooper

(1943-2020)
WATERLOO — Orval Lee Cooper, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday Jan. 25, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 19, 1943, in Monticello, son of Charles and Aldi (Rathbun) Cooper. On Jan. 12, 1965, he married Nancy (Williams) in Anamosa. She preceded him in death.
Orval attended Monticello Schools and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked in concrete and construction.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: a daughter, Vivian Lowe of Grundy Center; two sons, Tom (Tami) Cooper of Evansdale, and Jeff (Julie) Cooper of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Sadie Holms of Illinois and Debbie Barnes of Vinton; a brother, Bill Cooper of Lisbon; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife; three sons, Rocky Cooper, and Mark and Matthew Cooper.
Service: A family-directed gathering of friends and family will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Inurnment will be at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
706 Colleen Ave
Evansdale, IA 50707
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.