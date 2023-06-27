August 25, 1931-June 23, 2023

WATERLOO-Orren G. Nicholson, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Creekside Nursing Facility in Grundy Center.

He was born on August 25, 1931, in Ottumwa, son of Orren W. and Francis D. Tippen Nicholson. Orren graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1949, attended the University of Northern Iowa, and earned his bachelors degree in engineering from Iowa State University. Orren honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Orren married Barbara J. Winney; they later divorced. He then married Ruth A. Kuker on September 28, 1984, in Washburn.

He was a mechanical engineer for 27 years with Clausing Manufacturing, Doerfer Engineering, and Clay Equipment. He then was an instructor at Hawkeye Community College for 13 years prior to his retirement in 1993.

He was involved in Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Explorer Scouts for 52 years where he taught leaders as a district chairman. Orren served as the legislative chairman of the Waterloo chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV). He was a proud Korean War Veteran.

Orren is survived by his wife, Ruth Nicholson of Waterloo; three sons, Kenneth (Rebecca) Nicholson of Waterloo, Dennis (Gary) Nicholson of Cedar Falls, and Marvin (Robyn) Kuker of Waverly; daughter, Debra (Kim) Mauldin of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Nicholson; and granddaughter, Kelly Nicholson.

Graveside Memorial Services are 11:00 am, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cedar Falls with military rites by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.