Orlyn L. Schellhorn

May 8, 1934-June 6, 2022

Orlyn L. Schellhorn, age 88, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church with burial at Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com

