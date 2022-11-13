Orlo “Kay” Collins

November 1, 1943-November 10, 2022

WATERLOO–Orlo “Kay” Collins, age 79, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born November 1, 1943, in Kirksville, MO, the son of Kenneth and Edna (Knight) Collins. He graduated from Waterloo East High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On April 3, 1982, he was united in marriage to Mary Kay Willits in Waterloo. She died October 20, 2015. Kay was a lineman for US West/Qwest Communications.

He is survived by: son, Michael (Stacey) Searl of Mitchell, SD; seven grandchildren, Kasey Staley and Justin Staley, both of Waterloo, Kimberly Sexton, Jessica (Johnthein) Weaver, and Amanda Goers, all of Oskaloosa, Derek (Ashton) Searl and Tabitha Searl, both of Springfield, MO; a son-in-law, Kelvin Outlaw of Waterloo; siblings: Marie Gruber of Ontario, Canada, Kathryne (Jim) Buehner of Waterloo, Florence (Frank) Hare of Clarksville, Helen (Robert) Lee of Fowler, CO, Tina (Leland) Fenneman of Clarksville, Tom (Brenda) Collins of Cedar Falls, Terry (Lorry) Collins of Waterloo, and Jerry Collins of Waterloo, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: two daughters: Melissa Goers and Kimberly Outlaw.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm Tuesday at Heartland Community Church in LaPorte City. Visitation will be from 11:30 until service time on Tuesday at church. Memorials may be directed to the church. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.