May 11, 1940-January 30, 2021
Orlan E. Shaw, 80, of rural Spring Valley, MN, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home. He was born in Franklin County, IA, to Joseph and Sadie (Hefte) Shaw on May 11, 1940. Orlan married his bride of 62 years, Carol (Augustus) Shaw on February 21, 1958, in Belmond, Iowa. The couple lived on various farms in Iowa and Minnesota, before settling in rural Spring Valley in 1976.
Orlan thoroughly enjoyed his career as a licensed cattle buyer, dealing in bred Holstein heifers; he never considered it work, as he loved what he did every day. Many miles were traveled throughout Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota, and he was known as The Cow Whisperer. Orlan worked closely with many Amish families, who he subcontracted to pasture groups of heifers. He was also a great customer of theirs, with many pieces of furniture, garden produce and baked goods purchased over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, daughter, Jodi Babcock of Spring Valley, MN, sons Mike Shaw of Wykoff, MN, and Gary Shaw of Spring Valley, MN, his siblings, Robert (Pam) Shaw of Hampton, IA, Evelyn Engelman and Caroline Neve of Austin, MN, Eldoris Siedel of Waterloo, IA, his grandchildren Kristina (Dustin) Babcock-Donahue of Rochester, MN, Calli (Andrew) Naylor of Woodbury, MN, Trayton (Nicolette) Shaw of Spring Valley, MN, Sean (Jen) Volkart of Spring Valley, MN, and 5 great granddaughters Nevaeh Moore, Kennedy and Koelsyn Shaw, Orly Donahue, Eleanor Naylor, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, and one grandson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Cory Boyce of Olmsted Medical Center Spring Valley, Mayo Clinic Oncology and Mayo Clinic Hospice.
A private visitation will be held Wednesday, February 3rd, at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley, MN, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at hindtfuneralhomes.com.
