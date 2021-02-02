May 11, 1940-January 30, 2021

Orlan E. Shaw, 80, of rural Spring Valley, MN, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home. He was born in Franklin County, IA, to Joseph and Sadie (Hefte) Shaw on May 11, 1940. Orlan married his bride of 62 years, Carol (Augustus) Shaw on February 21, 1958, in Belmond, Iowa. The couple lived on various farms in Iowa and Minnesota, before settling in rural Spring Valley in 1976.

Orlan thoroughly enjoyed his career as a licensed cattle buyer, dealing in bred Holstein heifers; he never considered it work, as he loved what he did every day. Many miles were traveled throughout Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota, and he was known as The Cow Whisperer. Orlan worked closely with many Amish families, who he subcontracted to pasture groups of heifers. He was also a great customer of theirs, with many pieces of furniture, garden produce and baked goods purchased over the years.