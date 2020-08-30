Oriel A. Rabe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1926-2020)

Oriel Adelle Rabe, 94, was promoted to Heaven on August 23, 2020. She was born in Radcliffe, Iowa on April 10, 1926 to Clarence & Garnet (Luhman) Eller. She attended country school & graduated from Radcliffe High School, then attended Ellsworth College & taught two years at country school. She later became a secretary for the Hardin County Extension office.

On October 9, 1947, she married Donald Rabe, the love of her life. To this union, three daughters were born. Connie Young of Lebanon, MO, Sandra (Jim) Law of Cedar Falls, & Peggy (Ted) Peters of Alpine, Texas. She treasured her 7 grandchildren, Erik Olson, Kim Tiedt, Carey Trevino, Jeff Law, Katie Travis, Elaine Schwerdtfeger & Terra Wright; ten great grandchildren & one great, great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, stillborn son Daniel, granddaughter Jennifer Olson, brother Eugene Eller, and son in law Paul Young.