April 28, 1927-August 25, 2020

WATERLOO-Oren R. Brant, 93, of Flower Mound, TX, formerly of Waterloo; passed away August 25, 2020. He was born April 28, 1927, the son of Ralph and Gertrude Kalm Brant. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He married Anita Clair Kirby on April 29, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank; she preceded him in death on May 31, 2015. Oren work at Rath Packing Company for 36 years before retiring. He was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church. Oren was a devoted and loving husband and father. He will be deeply missed, loved forever, and never forgotten.

Survived by: a son, Ronald Brant of Irving, TX; a daughter Susan Anderson of Port Orchard, WA; three great-granddaughters, Heather, Crystal, and Analeigh Anderson, all of Conway, AR. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife of 64 years, Anita; and grandson, Douglas Anderson.

Private Family Inurnment will be held in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.