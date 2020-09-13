× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1927-2020)

Oren R. Brant, age 93, of Flower Mound, TX formerly of Waterloo, IA passed away August 25, 2020. Born in Waterloo April 28, 1927 to Ralph & Gertrude.

Oren worked at Rath Meat Packing for many years before retiring. He was a devoted husband and loving father. A longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church.

He will be deeply missed, loved forever and never forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Anita; his grandson Douglas Anderson.

He is survived by his son Ronald Brant of Irving, TX; his daughter Susan Anderson of Port Orchard WA; and three great granddaughters; Heather, Crystal and Analeigh Anderson all of Conway, AR.

Burial and Memorial Services will be held at a later date.