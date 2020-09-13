(1927-2020)
Oren R. Brant, age 93, of Flower Mound, TX formerly of Waterloo, IA passed away August 25, 2020. Born in Waterloo April 28, 1927 to Ralph & Gertrude.
Oren worked at Rath Meat Packing for many years before retiring. He was a devoted husband and loving father. A longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church.
He will be deeply missed, loved forever and never forgotten.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Anita; his grandson Douglas Anderson.
He is survived by his son Ronald Brant of Irving, TX; his daughter Susan Anderson of Port Orchard WA; and three great granddaughters; Heather, Crystal and Analeigh Anderson all of Conway, AR.
Burial and Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
