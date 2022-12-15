May 3, 1922-December 11, 2022

WELLSBURG-Ordie Henrietta Eekhoff, 100 of Wellsburg, IA passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the First Christian Reformed Church of Wellsburg. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. that day at the church cemetery. Memorial services will follow at the church.

Ordie was born May 3, 1922 to Oldig O. and Ada (Dresselhuis) Nederhoff in Wellsburg. She attended Pine Creek Country School in rural Wellsburg. On August 30, 1945 Ordie was united in marriage to Henry “Harold” Eekhoff in Wellsburg. She was a homemaker. Ordie was a member of First Christian Reformed Church. She was involved with the Queen Esther Circle and Timothy Sisters. Gardening, sewing, and embroidery were things she enjoyed. Her oatmeal chocolate chip cookies were the grandchildren’s favorite. Together Harold and Ordie served for several winters at the Cary Christian Center in Mississippi, enjoyed traveling to NW Iowa and to Montana to visit family, and once to Europe to meet their first grandchild.

Ordie will be missed by her four children; Ellen (Wilfred) Bosma of Harris, IA, Dave (Peg) Eekhoff of Sioux Center, IA, Nancy (Dean) Huisman of Wellsburg, Henry (Kathy) Eekhoff of Manhattan, MT, 12 grandchildren, Curt (Amber) Bosma, Greg (Heidi) Bosma, Crystal (Mark) Vis, Annette Bosma, Sara (Dan) Winterfeld, Abbie (KJ) Johnson, Dan (Rebekah) Eekhoff, Mike (Malissa) Eekhoff, Justin (Kara) Huisman, Nathan Huisman, Quentin (Ashley) Huisman, Mark (Emily) Eekhoff, 32 great grandchildren, and a sister, Donna Blythe of Wellsburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, two grandchildren; Brian Eekhoff, Eric Eekhoff, two great grandchildren; Riley Bosma, Quinn Winterfeld, three brothers; Edward, Carl, Willis Nederhoff, and four sisters; Grace Luppen, Etta Heikens, Frances Primus, and Inez Deters.