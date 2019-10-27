(1930-2019)
WATERLOO – Opal McIntyre, 89, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 25, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born March 26, 1930, in Sigourney, daughter of Grover and Emma Rowe Bird. She married Lloyd “Bud” McIntyre Sr. on June 6, 1948, in Sigourney. He died Dec. 29, 1984.
Opal graduated from Sigourney High School. She was employed in housekeeping and personal care at Friendship Village for many years.
Survivors: a son, Lloyd (Janet) McIntyre Jr. of Wayland; three daughters, Sharon (David) Turner of Fairbank, Janet (Stephen) Brustkern of La Porte City, and Rosie (Joseph) Engelkes of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Archie Bird, Forest Bird, and Ward Bird; three sisters, Ruby Ryder, Elva Eden, and Lillie Kibbee; and a grandson, Deon Turner.
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with interment in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, and for one hour before services on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
