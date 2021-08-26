July 4, 1926-August 22, 2021
Opal Marie Lufkin Arms died on Sunday, August 22, 2021. On that date, a lifetime of faith was made sight as she entered into her Lord’s presence. Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Raymond Arms, in 2005; her parents, Charles and Edna Lufkin; two brothers, Richard, and Robert, who was killed fighting in France in 1944; and a sister, Ruby.
She is survived by her four children, Dan (Joy) Arms of Rochester, Minnesota; Donn (Sandy) Arms of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Mark (LaVonna) of Pheonix, Arizona; and Becky (David) Jones of Lafayette, Indiana; eleven grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Opal graduated from East High School in Waterloo, IA and the Bible Institute of Los Angeles. Glenn and Opal were married on July 22, 1950.
A visitation will be held at Faith Church, Lafayette, IN on Saturday, August 28th from 9-11 AM with a memorial service immediately following at 11 AM. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
