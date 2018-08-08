CEDAR FALLS — Opal M. Walther, 91, of Cedar Falls, died, Saturday, Aug. 4.
She was born May 10, 1927, daughter of Arthur and Marie (Anderson) Anderson in Randall. She married Hans W. Walther on May 28, 1950, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. He died Sept. 24, 1989.
Opal taught high school home economics in Dallas Center and Ankeny. She later received her certification in special education from the University of Northern Iowa. Opal then taught in River Hills School in Cedar Falls until retirement. She was named a McElroy Gold Star Teacher in 1991. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school, special needs confirmation and a grief support class, participated in numerous Bible study groups and women’s circles, Stephen’s Ministry and Sunshine committee. She was a volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice for 20 years. She was a 4-H leader, a member of the Iowa State Women’s Club, PEO and Sons of Norway.
Survived by: three daughters, Mary (Ron) Heinzman of Milan, Ill., Nancy (Dan) Dreyer of Cedar Falls and Diane (Mike) Heindl of Asia; eight grandchildren, Katie Kester, Bethany (Mark) Shepard, Jordan (Jenny) Dreyer, Marc Heinzman, Noah (Molly) Dreyer, Jacob (Rachael) Dreyer, Honor (Patrick) Joseph, Luke (Sami) Heindl; 10 great-grandchildren, Elisabeth and A. J. Kester, Elijah, Timothy, Grant, and Lydia Dreyer, Lael and Kora Shepard, Dash and Winnie Dreyer; and 19 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Nadine Faye Payton; and two brothers, Merlin and Carroll Anderson.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls;. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice, River Hills School and Christian Crusaders.
Condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.
Opal loved her students and their families and remained in contact with many through the years. She was known for her warmth and gift of hospitality, which was extended to all. She impacted many lives during her 91 years.
