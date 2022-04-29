February 8, 1930-April 26, 2022

Opal I. Hanna, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home.

She was born February 8, 1930, daughter of Harley O. and Alice M. Homan Parks. She married Lewis E. Hanna on June 6, 1948, in Waterloo. Opal worked in housekeeping at Schoitz Hospital for several years. Later, she worked for the Waterloo Community Schools at the West Junior High School in the cafeteria for 19 ½ years. She was a charter member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Currently, she attended and was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Opal was very artistic and had a special gift which she passed down to her family. She enjoyed traveling to Yellowstone over the years.

She is survived by her son, David of Evansdale; daughter, Debra (Russell) Foust of Blair, NE; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Shores of Liberal, MO.

Opal is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis; daughter, Linda Marsh; granddaughter, Tracey Marsh; four brothers: Stanley Nerad, Donald, Jack, and James Parks; and sisters, Rosemary Tegtmeier and Marion Hahn.

Funeral Services are 10:30 am Monday, May 2, 2022, at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Ave.) with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be an hour before the services at Locke Garden View Chapel. Memorials are directed to the Westminster Presbyterian Church and Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com