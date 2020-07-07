Ollie Z. Oswald
Ollie Z. Oswald

Ollie Z. Oswald

(2020—2020)

Cedar Falls: Ollie Zeus Oswald, 15 days old, died Saturday, July 4, at home from cerebral edma due to complications at birth.

He was born June 19, 2020, in Waterloo the son of David and Haley Kruger Oswald.

Survivors include: his parents of Cedar Falls; three sisters, Syrie, Remi, and Vesper Oswald all at home; paternal grandma, Jewel Oswald of Waterloo; maternal grandparents, Lynn Kruger of Stout, Annette (Dave) Steinfeldt of Dike; paternal great grandparents, Myron and Beverly Oswald of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: Maternal great grandparents; Don and Diane Kopsa, Orlen and Dorothea Kruger.

Services: Private Family Services will take place. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

