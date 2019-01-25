Olivia Marie Henley

Aug. 30, 1999—Jan. 18, 2019
Survived by mother Christina L. Hare, father Les E. Henley, sister Jesi Mettlin, brother Alex Henley, Grandma Viola (grandpa Dan) Hare, Grandparents Bill and Pat Tatum and lots of Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Olivia attended River Hills School for the last 15 years.
Our beloved beautiful angel full of sunshine will be greatly missed by all who met her.
Memorials may be sent to Christina Hare in care of:
Melissa (Hare) Wilkens at
852 Central Ave.
Evansdale, IA 50707
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.