Olivia Marie Henley

Olivia Henley

Aug. 30, 1999—Jan. 18, 2019

Survived by mother Christina L. Hare, father Les E. Henley, sister Jesi Mettlin, brother Alex Henley, Grandma Viola (grandpa Dan) Hare, Grandparents Bill and Pat Tatum and lots of Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

Olivia attended River Hills School for the last 15 years.

Our beloved beautiful angel full of sunshine will be greatly missed by all who met her.

Memorials may be sent to Christina Hare in care of:

Melissa (Hare) Wilkens at

852 Central Ave.

Evansdale, IA 50707

