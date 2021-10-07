April 5, 1941-September 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Olivia Loveless Stevens was born in Itta Bena, MS on April 5, 1941 to George Loveless and Charlie Mae Porter. She died Sept. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA.

In 1959 Olivia married B.J. Sims. They had three sons and later divorced. In 1975 Olivia married Monroe Stevens; they had a daughter.

Survived by: her husband; five sons, Benjamin (Diane) Sims, Michael Sims, Richard (Marcelle) Sims, Tony (Teri) Stevens and Gary Stevens; three daughters, Shawn Houston, Delores Holmes and Gail Leflore; two brothers, Jesse (Caroline) Loveless of Waterloo and Paul Loveless of CA; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents, her daughter, Jeanetta Stevens; a son, Craig Stevens; five brothers, Willie Powell, Scott Powell, Daryl Loveless, Steve Loveless and Charles Loveless; and two sisters, Harriet Scarborough and Johnny Lou Martin.

Memorials may be directed to 624 Linn St., where they will be receiving friends.

Services will be 11 am Friday, Oct. 8 at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9 am until service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.