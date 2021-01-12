May 7, 1924-December 28, 2020

On Monday, December 28th, 2020 Oliver Warren “Bud” Eason, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 96.

Bud was born on May 7th, 1924 in Waterloo, Iowa to Oliver and Elizabeth Eason. After serving in the Army Air Corps as a navigator in B-25’s in both the European and Pacific theaters in World War II, he received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in mathematics and physics from Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) and was awarded his Permanent Professional Teaching Certificate. On December 17th, 1952 he married Jean Francis Samson. They raised two daughters, Olivia and Cynthia, and one son, Richard.

Bud had a passion for teaching and taught at Cedar Falls High School for more than 40 years, passing on his love of math and science to several generations of students. He enjoyed playing tennis, photography and could often be found in his woodworking shop. He was known for his kind, compassionate spirit and his ability to teach complex subjects while helping his students understand how to apply their new knowledge. His legacy lives on in the Oliver W. (Bud) Eason Scholarship, an endowed scholarship established by a former student to honor his favorite teacher.