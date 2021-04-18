February 3, 2021
WATERLOO—Oliver J. Troupe, 88, of Chandler, Arizona, formerly of Waterloo, died February 3, in Phoenix. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The funeral will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sacredheartparishwlooia/. Inurnment will be 3:00 p.m. in Long Grove Cemetery, Maynard, where full military rites will be conducted by Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245 American Legion and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before service on Wednesday. Social distancing and masks are required for all events. Condolences may be directed to hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.