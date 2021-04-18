 Skip to main content
Oliver J. Troupe
February 3, 2021

WATERLOO—Oliver J. Troupe, 88, of Chandler, Arizona, formerly of Waterloo, died February 3, in Phoenix. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The funeral will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sacredheartparishwlooia/. Inurnment will be 3:00 p.m. in Long Grove Cemetery, Maynard, where full military rites will be conducted by Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245 American Legion and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before service on Wednesday. Social distancing and masks are required for all events. Condolences may be directed to hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

