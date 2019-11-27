Olive Vossberg

(1935-2019)
PLAINFIELD — Olive Lucille (Laughery) Vossberg, 84, of Plainfield, died Monday, Nov. 25, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.
She was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Waverly, daughter of Clarence and Lena (Storing) Laughery. On June 1, 1952, she married Wayne Vossberg at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waverly. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Olive attended Waverly Schools, and in 1980, she obtained her general education degree. She had worked at Root Beer Stand and Hub, and later in life she worked at Buy Low. She and her husband farmed with Wayne’s parents for three years, living in the honeymoon cottage on the farm. In 1955, the couple started farming east of Horton, living there 11 years. In 1966, the family moved to a farm south of Plainfield. Olive lived there until 2016, when she moved to the Clarksville nursing home.
Survived by: two daughters, Marilyn (Terry) Norton of Clarksville and Deb (Ed) Willert of Shell Rock; four sons, Steve (Sue) Vossberg of Montezuma, Doug (Patti) Vossberg of Kasson, Minn., Ken Vossberg (friend Marilee) of Waverly and Richard (Mary) Vossberg of Lake View; 39 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Faye Vossberg of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Keith Vossberg; a granddaughter, Jamie; a great-grandson, Augie; and a daughter-in-law, Jodi Vossberg.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, rural Plainfield, with burial in Horton Cemetery in Horton. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. John Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Olive enjoyed her big family; she especially loved spending time with all her grandchildren. They gave her great joy. One of her specialties were her chocolate chip cookies, everyone looked for them.
