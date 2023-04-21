October 10, 1928-April 18, 2023

WATERLOO-Olive Marie Froelich, 94, of Waterloo, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

She was born October 10, 1928 in Carrington, North Dakota; daughter of Ole and Minnie Iverson Lura.

Olive graduated from high school in Carrington, North Dakota.

She married Robert Eugene Froelich October 22, 1951 at First Lutheran Church in New Rockford, North Dakota; he preceded her in death June 15, 2019.

Olive was a wonderful homemaker and worked various jobs over the years. She owned a small restaurant and worked part time at Varsity Cleaners. She loved volunteering at Mercy One.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors include two sons, Keith (Pat) Froelich of Winterset, and Rod Froelich of Waterloo; two daughters, Joy (Fred) Frick of Crosslake, MN, and Bobbi (Chris) Byrne of Flower Mound, TX; 10 grandchildren, Kathryn (Brian) Wuollet of Waukee, Karyn (Justin) Boaz of Pilot Mountain, NC, Michael Froelich of Gillette, WY, Jonathan Froelich of Pooler, GA, Mindy Steele Manuel of Frisco, TX, Daniel (Nicole) Froelich of Beaverton, OR, Jason (Sarah) Dobes of Waterloo, Scott (Katie) Dobes of Cedar Falls, Brian (Jenna) Dobes of Waterloo, & Lexi Daily of Denton, TX; 15 great-grandchildren: Graham, Madelyn & Laurel Wuollet, Addyson, McCray, Neyland & Woodrow Boaz, Shiloh & Autumn Steele, Allison, Luke, Kaylee, Tyson, CeCe & CJ Dobes.

Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Robert; son, Kent Froelich, newborn grandson, David Froelich; nine siblings, Edwin Lura, Leona Spoden, Ida Schuster, Kenneth Lura, Oswald Lura, Milton Lura, Ester Jenson, Leila Heinitz, & newborn brother.

Memorial Services: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church

Visitation: one hour prior to the service

Inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church

