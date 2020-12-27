Olive J. Morris

March 30, 1920-December 21, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Olive J. Morris, 100, of Cedar Falls died from complications of age and COVID-19 on Monday, December 21st, at New Aldaya Lifescapes.

She was born March 30th, 1920, in Baxter, Iowa, daughter of Orville and Weltha (Summerville) Osborn. On October 5th, 1940, Olive married John J. Morris in Janesville. She was employed at the University of Northern Iowa as a Custodian.

Survived by: two brothers: Tom Osborn of Waverly and Dale Osborn of Cedar Falls; one sister: Naomi Pollock; five children: Mary (Fred) Jackson of Bedford, Orville (Chj) Morris of Cedar Falls, Patty Morris of Cedar Falls, Rita Markussen of Fredericksburg, and Cathy (Ken) Schneider of Shell Rock; 16 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons: Tom and Pat Morris; two sisters: Amy Osborn and Lilly Patnode; and 4 brothers: Leonard, Earl, Jack, and Virgil Osborn.

Private family services will be held Monday at Richardson Funeral Service with public interment at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.