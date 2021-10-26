March 8, 1927-October 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Olga Z. Chyle Jung, 94, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 22, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. She was born March 8, 1927, in Protivin the daughter of Charles and Alma Zahasky Chyle. She was a graduate of Protivin High School and completed her nurses training at St. Mary’s Nursing School in Rochester, MN, where she received her RN Degree.

She married Eugene “Mike” Jung, they were later divorced.

Olga worked as a RN for Mayo Clinic for many years, after moving to Waterloo, she worked in various nursing positions including several hospitals, Visiting Nurses Association, and later worked as an Occupational Nurse for John Deere Co. for 15 years, retiring in 1987.

Olga loved her home that was surrounded by live plants and antique pieces from her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Czech Republic heritage was very important to her. Olga had many interests in life. She cared about and donated to many nonprofit agencies over the years

She was a past member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and was still very close to some who are affiliated with the church.

Survived by: a son, Maurice Michael “Mickey” Jung of Hedrick; two daughters, Mary Knutson of Denver, Iowa, Janel “Jenny” Chyle Jung of Iowa City; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; one great-grandson, Brevin; and a brother, Herbert Chyle.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com