(1935-2018)
WATERLOO -- Olabelle Reed, 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Covenant Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Iowa City, daughter of Freeman and Isabella (Wood) Reed. She married Richard Emmanel Reed on June 2, 1956, in Waterloo; they later divorced.
Olabelle graduated from East High School in 1953 obtained a teachers certificate in 1955, a BA in education in 1960, and a MA in elementary education in 1970 from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls. She was an elementary teacher for Waterloo Community Schools from 1960 until her retirement in 1996.
She was a member of Cedar Heights Baptist Church and also was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Waterloo, teaching Sunday School at a young age. Her membership included Iowa Baptist Red Circle Girls; Baptist Training Union Choir and program director; co-founder of Club Les Dames; American Association of University Women; Northeast Iowa Genealogical Society; Iowa Genealogical Society; African American Historical and Cultural Society; Chicago National Alliance for the Mentally Ill; University of Iowa Alumni Association; Arria Court No. 5 Order of Calanthe, state vice president; and National Alliance for the Mentally Ill Black Hawk County.
Olabelle was an East High School Hall of Fame inductee in 1995, University of Northern Iowa Golden Graduates Society inductee in 2010 and a Cedar Valley Business Monthly “Eight over 80” 2016 honoree.
Survived by: a son, Richard “Mark” Reed of Waterloo; a daughter, Adrienne Reed of St. Paul, Minn.; five grandchildren, Jason (Chantrice) Dorris of Atlanta, Carlin (Jordaya) Dorris of Chicago, Ashley Dorris of Ankeny, Nina Easterling of Dixmoor, Ill., and Keaton Reed of Plymouth, Minn.; four great-grandchildren, Imani, Zoey and Jason Edward Gold Dorris, and Carlin Dorris Jr.; a sister, Helen (Robert) Robinson, and two brothers, Lee Dennis (Patricia) Reed and James (Eula) Reed, all of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Paula Reed Dorris; three brothers, Cecil Reed, Charles Reed and Stanley Reed; and sisters, Verna Mae Reed, Lee Evelyn Reed, Yvonne Reed Denton and Corena Reed Carter.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
