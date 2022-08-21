November 25, 1947-August 15, 2022

Obed “Ob” Luther Molstre, 74, departed this physical life and was welcomed into Heaven on August 15, 2022. Cremation rites have been ACCORDED and a private Celebration of Life was held at Southeast Polk Family Church.

Ob was born November 25, 1947, in Fargo, North Dakota and adopted by Borgen and Hazel Molstre of Eagle Grove, Iowa. He attended Fort Dodge Senior High School where he met the love of his life, Dyette “Dee Dee” Smith. They married in 1969 while attending the University of Northern Iowa. Upon graduation, they relocated to Fairbank, Iowa where they resided for 50 years. Ob served in the National Guard and was very active in the community serving as the Fairbank Jaycees president, Wapsie Valley School Board, church council, little league coach and anything else that involved his kids.

There were three types of people, according to Ob: workers, toilers, and players. He was a player. Ob enjoyed his wife and three children almost as much as a round of golf or ride on his motorcycle. Unlike the Smith men, Ob’s handyman skills were subpar. However, he was the first in line to assist with projects, serve a neighbor, or place the highest bid on the worst looking pie at the church pie auction just to make someone feel good – Ob was that guy.

Many of you probably remember Ob for his low scores on the course, quick wit, or ability to warm a room. We remember him for his meticulousness. Teaching us how to properly place a roll of toilet paper; wash and wax a car; mow in alternate directions for optimal lines; and rake and vacuum the rocks from the ditch every spring despite the chagrin of onlookers.

Ob cared for people, was a friend to everyone, and it showed in how he lived his life. He was always available to play catch, a game of Monopoly, and told us he loved us every day. Regardless of how you remember him, he was an incredible man, and loved by all.

Ob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dee Dee, two sons, Tyler (Juliet) Molstre of Grimes, Iowa, and Gabe (Marisol) Molstre of Altoona, Iowa; five grandchildren: Seneca, Jett, Adira, Shawna, and Eden; brother, Phil (Jane) Molstre of Stamford, Connecticut; and his brother-in-law, Barry (Cheryl) Smith of Hudson, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Shawna.