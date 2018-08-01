Subscribe for 33¢ / day
GRUNDY CENTER -- Gregory L. "Greg" Harms, 68, of Grundy Center, died at home Thursday, July 26, of cancer; gathering of family and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, Grundy Center, (319) 824-3319, with a private burial by the family at a later date; memorials directed to the family; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

