Norris C. Kimball

September 18, 2022

WINTHROP-Norris C. Kimball, 82, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on September 18, 2022, at ABCM West Campus, Independence. Services will be at a later date.

Final Resting Place: Fremont Cemetery, Winthrop,Iowa. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Norris worked at John Deere in Waterloo from 1958 until 1997. He was a member of the UAW Union Local #838.

Norris is survived by his Daughter: Suzy Schreiber of Florida; Son: Jeff (Cody) Kimball of Quasqueton and 4 Grandchildren.

Norris was preceded in by parents, wife: Carole on April 5, 2019, and 2 infant grandchildren.

