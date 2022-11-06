Norman W. "Andy" Anderson

May 6, 1931-October 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Norman W. "Andy" Anderson, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at Friendship Village Wellspring Living in Waterloo.

He was born May 6, 1931, in Ridgeway, son of Orville T. and Malanna Kratz Anderson. He graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1949 and served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean Conflict. He married Jeanette M. Ernst October 16, 1951, in Cresco; she died August 1, 2020.

He worked for John Deere for 20 years, retiring in 1985 as supervisor of mechanical maintenance. He also worked at Rath Packing Company for some years before his time at John Deere.

Andy was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo Elks Club BPOE 290, John Deere Supervisors Club and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons who all wanted to be as tall or taller than grandpa. They spent many years "measuring up" to him.

He is survived by his three children, Larry (Christine) Anderson of Denver, IA, Terry (Barb) Anderson of Fruita, CO, and Sue (Dennis) Dunlay of Waterloo; and his four grandsons, Zachary (Gina), Ben Dunlay, Fletcher Anderson, & Casey Anderson.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park. Burial at Waterloo Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the family or Friendship Village Auxiliary. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.